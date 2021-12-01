Ah, leftovers.
That treat from dinner of giving that keeps on giving. Sandwiches, late-night desserts and casseroles make you wonder, “Has this turned yet?” They keep us fed for much longer.
Especially this year, as the cost of everything goes up, we must make the best of what we have. You may be eating turkey right up to the time to cook another one for Christmas!
I find it so interesting how quickly we can go from, “It tastes so much better the day after,” to “I don’t care if I ever eat it again.”
Leftovers are never as sweet, important or as interesting as the main event. If they were, I guess everyone would cook Tuesday what we eat on Thursday. I find that eating what wasn’t worth finishing on the big day also is an act of thanksgiving. It’s like saying, “I am so grateful that I cannot let any go to waste.” We prove our appreciation by not throwing it all away. We give honor to the cook and Creator by not allowing the bird to die in vain.
Think of that for just a few moments.
In our family, it’s common to have more leftovers than what was taken on the main dish. It’s a thought of abundant blessing that should lead us to gratitude and recognition. I don’t know how you feel, but there are days that I think about myself that God is using what’s leftover.
I have made so many wrong steps, bad choices and failed so many good habits that I don’t feel like much is left. The tread on the tires of my life seems like they should be slipping by now.
Some of you are well beyond the summit of the hill of life, and you feel like you have much more memories than dreams. I am here to tell you today that God can do more with what’s left or what’s leftover than you can with all you have. God gains more honor by taking what you can’t and doing miraculous things with it.
If you have a pulse, you have a purpose, and God isn’t done with you yet. You are still useful to someone here on earth because you still live. I don’t care if you feel like a five-day-old turkey sandwich. Someone is hungry for what you have to offer and will be thrilled that you were served.
I hope you hear me when I say that God can do more with your “what’s left” than you could with all of what you had. He is able. So, for every moment you have left, spend it blessing those around you. Some of you are humble turkeys, so just add a little bread and mayonnaise, the grace of God, and bless somebody. You may be a piece of ham, the center of attention so loud and proud, maybe you should brighten someone’s day with joy. You may feel like lowly cranberry sauce from a can. You bless your family by being their sweet counterpart. We all need leftover pie, so why don’t we add a little extra to others during this season.
God is not done with you yet, and if you don’t know what you are supposed to do, let me remind you again that there are many with vacant seats at their table this year. Why don’t you show them some love? The beautiful thing with God is… no matter how much you give; there is always a little leftover.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.