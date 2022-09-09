Grocery shopping can be a real challenge, especially if you are on a budget. Food is a controllable expense, so the amount you spend can be adjusted if money is tight. But, if you prepare and plan ahead, you can serve meals that are delicious and nutritious, while managing your money.

Food shopping often starts before you walk into the store. A lot of smart shopping starts at home. Reviewing newspaper ads can help you to compare prices among different stores to see where you can get the best deal. Clip coupons for the items you need.

Jean Brownfield is a EFNEP program assistant for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County.