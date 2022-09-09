Grocery shopping can be a real challenge, especially if you are on a budget. Food is a controllable expense, so the amount you spend can be adjusted if money is tight. But, if you prepare and plan ahead, you can serve meals that are delicious and nutritious, while managing your money.
Food shopping often starts before you walk into the store. A lot of smart shopping starts at home. Reviewing newspaper ads can help you to compare prices among different stores to see where you can get the best deal. Clip coupons for the items you need.
Don’t be afraid to purchase store brand products. They are often less expensive and very comparable to the national brand products. Several grocery stores have apps that you can download to gain access to more coupons or discounts, while some stores offer a discount card that you can swipe to save on your purchases.
Make a detailed shopping list. Keep an ongoing list and jot down items as your supply gets low. Look over your recipes and make sure you have the necessary ingredients. Check your fridge, freezer and cupboards and make sure you have staple items such as flour, sugar, rice and salt.
If you find you are continuing to overspend on your food costs, here are some more tips to help you cut costs:
• Serve low-cost main dishes;
• Substitute lower cost or on-sale foods for planned foods on your list;
• Simplify the foods you serve;
• Highlight the items on your list that are basic to your family diet and buy those foods first. Include other items as your food spending plan permits; and
• Use your leftovers to make casseroles, soups, snacks, and in lunch boxes. This cuts down on food waste and saves money.
Here is a recipe for a low-cost, healthy two-step chicken dinner:
Ingredients:
• 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
• 2 boneless chicken breasts
• 1 can low-sodium cream of chicken soup (10 Ounces)
• ½ cup water
Directions:
• Heat oil in a skillet at a medium-high setting.
• Add chicken and cook for ten minutes.
• Remove chicken from pan and set aside.
• Stir the soup and water together in the skillet and heat it to a boil.
• Return the chicken to the skillet. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for an additional 10 minutes, or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 164F.