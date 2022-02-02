A young man slid into a pew of an unfamiliar church. It was snowing, and he didn’t feel like fighting the elements to go to his usual congregation.
He watched as a man stood up and informed everyone that their pastor couldn’t make it due to the storm and that he would be preaching the message that day.
This layman in the church came to the pulpit when the time had come and stated the same thing repeatedly. He emphasized the phrase, “Look to Jesus,” many times.
The layman read Isaiah 45:22, which states, “Look unto me, and be ye saved, all the ends of the earth; for I am God, and there is none else.”
Look. Turn your eyes. Lift your view and see Him.
It reminds me so much of John the Baptist’s words, “Behold the Lamb that comes to take away the sins of the world.”
Behold Him. Look at Him and be changed.
The preacher looked down at the sad young man and said, “Son, you look miserable. Look unto Jesus today and receive your salvation.” That day, a fifteen-year-old Charles Spurgeon saw Jesus in a vision of his heart, and his life was never the same.
Our eyes are a gift from God Almighty. What a blessing to behold the beach, mountains or cities. It brings delight to see my boys light up while playing together, and my heart sometimes races at the sight of my beautiful bride.
I’m grateful that I can read the words of saints from long ago and that blessing is afforded through sight. Vision is so vital to human existence. There’s even a proverb that says without vision, people perish.
With this fantastic gift, how are you using it? At what are you looking? What has your attention? I believe that what has your attention, has you.
Spurgeon told this story many times in his preaching career. The decision to look upon Jesus was a daily exercise for Him. It brought peace, joy, power and love to him daily. He preached this all of his life. Keep your eyes on Jesus.
When Peter stepped out of the boat, he did well as long as his eyes were fixed on Jesus. As long as we look to Jesus, the miraculous is available.
As John receives the Revelation, he finds himself in a sorrowful moment. God wants to reveal world-altering information, but this knowledge is kept in a document with an unbreakable seal. John bursts into tears and feels utterly hopeless until the angel says, “There is the One who can remove the seal. He’s worthy to open the scrolls. Behold the Lamb!”
Look at Him, who can reveal all things to us.
My hope today is that you will turn your eyes to Jesus. Think about the things that He has provided for you. Keep your mind steadily on the blessing that is His gift to you. Receive His love and be blessed just by looking to Him.
Whatever you need can be found in Christ, so look, turn your eyes to Him today, and I believe your view of everything on this earth will be changed too.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.