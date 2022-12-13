There’s a lovesick bull that often stands at a fence on my route to and from town. I finally stopped and took a picture of him. He never even noticed me.

The bull obviously has girlfriends living in the pasture across the road. He’s a healthy guy, but I don’t know when he ever eats because he’s always in the same spot staring intently and longingly across the way.

