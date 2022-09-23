Beginning Sept. 27, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County will be offering a series of cooking classes.
The Lunch & Learn series, “Let’s Get Cooking!,” will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office/Martin County Center, 104 Kehukee Park Road in Williamston, from 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.
At each class, Lisa Smith, will provide a cooking demonstration, nutrition information, recipe cards and lunch.
Registration for each class includes the cost of lunch. Participants can register for all four classes in the series, or individual class registration is also available. The cost for each class is $10.
The series begins Sept. 27 with “Introduction to the Mediterranean Diet.” Participants will learn the basic principles of eating the traditional Mediterranean diet and how to incorporate the principles into a healthy lifestyle.
Topics that will be covered during the class include, eating more whole grains, the benefits of healthy fats and ideas for increasing the use of vegetables in meals and snacks. Lisa Smith will demonstrate how to cook a Mediterranean dish, share nutrition information and provide recipe cards.
On Oct. 11, Mrs. Smith will teach the basics of air frying. During the class, participants will learn about the types of air fryers available, how to choose an air fryer that best fits their needs and the basics of air frying.
Everyone attending the class will have the opportunity to taste delicious air fried foods.
“Introduction to Meal Prep” will be taught on Oct. 25. Having meals and snacks ready to go in your refrigerator and freezer can make busy mornings easier, help you make healthier food choices and put dinner on the table quickly and with minimal effort.
Participants will be given tips on preparing meals ahead to save time and money. Those in attendance will be able to taste several of the recipes prepared.
As the season of holiday cooking begins in November, let Lisa Smith help you prepare with ideas for appetizers. Join her on Nov. 8 for a class on “Small Bites and Appetizers.”
Participants will be given ideas and recipes for light meals and appetizers. Recipes, cooking demonstrations and tasting will be a part of the class. The recipes will include both healthy choices and holiday indulgences.