Beginning Sept. 27, the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County will be offering a series of cooking classes.

The Lunch & Learn series, “Let’s Get Cooking!,” will be held at the N.C. Cooperative Extension Office/Martin County Center, 104 Kehukee Park Road in Williamston, from 12:30 p.m. -1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, Oct. 11, Oct. 25 and Nov. 8.

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.