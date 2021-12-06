Every single thing that is great in this world brings grief.
A new expectation steps up when you enjoy anything, which seldom gets met. To place a tremendous amount of anticipation on Christmas almost leaves you heartbroken immediately. When we make it about the events, presents and meals, our hearts muse on those missing out and how it’s not the same as it used to be.
The humanity of life is soul-crushing. When we love something, the loss of that thing becomes nearly unbearable. And, God looks over all this depravity and says, “I want to be with those in darkness.”
The pictures of Christmas center on starry nights, with fires crackling, candles flickering and these have very little to do with Jesus’ welcome into the world. They have a lot more to do with how the world felt that first Christmas.
All the darkness surrounding people, choking out hope, love, joy and peace, has us clamoring for light, shivering in the dark. In the midst of our darkness, Jesus enters and says, “I am with you. I’ll never leave you or forsake you.”
The humanity He enters is not easy to palate. His unmarried mother births him among the animals in a cave on a hill far from home. Shortly after being birthed, Jesus is rushed to Egypt to escape the horrifying death of many babies in Bethlehem.
The home He gets to come to several years into his life, Nazareth is a small town in the number of people and significance in Israel. He grew up in a town where people question, “Can anything good come from Nazareth?”
Matthew can’t even escape the humanity of Christ’s entry into the world in the genealogy. He mentions four women whose stories are not great contributors to the majesty of the story.
Matthew wants us reminded of the four women Tamar, Rahab, Ruth and Bathsheba. Tamar pretended to be a prostitute to conceive a child for her father-in-law. Rahab was a foreigner whose occupation was a prostitute. Ruth was a Moabite widow who followed her mother-in-law back to Israel and lived as a poor beggar until God granted favor by entering her into the lineage of our king.
Lastly, Matthew mentions Bathsheba. What? This is the ugliest moment in King David’s life. Why would he want to mention this?
Jesus entered our story while we were not searching for Him. Not until we see the depths of humanity, the darkness Jesus was willing to enter into, can we see the true majesty of what Jesus did for us. Jesus left the glory, beauty and comfort of Heaven to come into our distressing situation, takes on our humanity, endures it with us, and then suffers the worst fate of the human with death, even a humiliating death on the cross.
Isaiah said that the Messiah would not look like much. I bet the night Mary held Him for the first time, she was the only person to think differently. Mary could see something majestic about him.
I mean, think about what the nightshift shepherds heard. “Go see a baby lying in a manger,” these words don’t seem very majestic or worth remembering, yet they heard the voice that spoke our entire existence into being.
That voice didn’t sound like Charleton Heston or Liam Neeson. No, God speaks through the undeveloped, untranslatable, unpolished coos and screams of a baby. This perfect and wonderful gift wrapped in strips of cloth wadded near his mother.
If Mary pondered these things, shouldn’t we? The king of majesty crammed into our humanity. Today, breathe in hope - He has stepped into your situation.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.