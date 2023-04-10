I have always been told it takes a village to raise your children.
Well, before I had children I was honestly never sure what people were referring to when they would refer to a village. I always wondered what that actually meant.
It was when I had children that I learned the true meaning of a village.
I honestly do not know what I would do if I did not have the amazing village that I have!
From my mother, to my mother- and father-in-law and my best friends. I have three women that are not family that I know if I needed them they would be there in a minute with just one phone call or text. They all also have children of their own and I love their children just like they are my own - just as they love my two as if they are their own.
One of them has three children that are all in school, but she keeps my daughter during the week for my husband and I to work, and during the summer she keeps both of my children. So she has five children during the summer. She has been a God-sent angel to me and my family! I cannot thank her enough for all she has done for us.
My other village member is one who we have had so many ups and downs in our friendship, but no matter what I never stopped loving and caring for her and her boys. No matter the ups or the downs that we have been through we have managed to work through them and our friendship is stronger now than it has ever been.
I know without a doubt that she loves my children as if they are her own. My oldest, Gavin, and her oldest son are only eight months apart. Her youngest is about two years older than my youngest, but the three boys play together so well and all love playing with each other.
Her husband and my husband were childhood best friends and it just melts my heart seeing our children as best friends at such a young age. Both of our oldest boys are on the same baseball team this year and I cannot wait to watch them play together this season.
Then there is the village member that I met as a young adult, who has a teenage daughter. I truly believe God brings each person in your life for a reason and if he removes them from your life it was for a reason. We met in college and clicked and have been friends ever since.
Until this past year, I did not see or talk to her everyday, but I always knew she was just a phone call away. Over the past eight or nine months I have grown a very close relationship with her teenage daughter.
As all three of these women love my children as if they are their own I love their children as if they are my own and would do whatever was needed for them all. These three women are part of my village and play an important role in my life and my children's life even if they do not know that they do.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance and the Enterprise. She can be reached via email at bchoggard@apgenc.com.
