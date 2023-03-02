March is National Nutrition Month, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. National Nutrition Month was initiated in March of 1973 as a way to deliver nutrition education messages to the public and to focus on the importance of making good food choices and physical habits.
In honor of National Nutrition Month, set a goal to make small improvements in your dietary and exercise habits. Try to include more fruits and vegetables into your diet.
This can be as simple as adding spinach to your scrambled eggs or by having a fruit bowl out on the counter with apples and oranges in it for snacks. You are more likely to grab what’s easily accessible to you, so it makes sense to put out snacks that are good for you.
It seems simple, but replacing at least one sugary drink a day with water will help you to not only cut down on your sugar intake and cut calories. Small steps are the key to becoming a healthier you.
It’s hard to make changes and break habits that have been formed over a lifetime. Start slowly with small changes. Those small changes add up to big rewards.
One of the easiest things you can do to improve your physical habits is to start walking. Ideally, adults should be walking around 10,000 steps a day. Buy a pedometer and use that to track your steps.
Start slowly and just walk around your yard or neighborhood at a leisurely pace. The point is to get out and get some physical activity and as you become more confident, walk for longer periods of time. Eventually, you will notice that you have gained more energy and stamina.
Making small changes can make a big impact on your health. Remember that any step forward is a step in the right direction. Set small goals for yourself and stick to them. It will be worth any effort that you put into it.
I am going to share an easy vegetable laden recipe to get you started on your journey to better health.
Garden Veggie Frittata
Ingredients:
1 teaspoon olive oil
Cooking spray
¾ cup broccoli floret (cut into ½ inch pieces)
1 red bell pepper (cut into ½ inch pieces)
¼ cup chopped red onion
4 eggs
4 egg whites
1/3 cup shredded low-fat cheddar cheese
Fresh herbs for garnish (parsley or green onion)
Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
• Preheat oven to 400F. Heat oil in an 8 -inch pan over medium high heat.
• Add the red onion to the pan and cook, stirring occasionally for 3-4 minutes or until onion has softened.
• Add the red pepper and cook for another 3 minutes or until softened.
• Add the broccoli to the pan along with 1 tablespoon of water and cook, stirring occasionally, until broccoli is tender.
• Season the vegetables to taste with salt and pepper
• Remove the vegetables from the pan and wipe the pan clean with a paper towel.
• Coat the pan with cooking spray.
• In a bowl, whisk together the eggs and egg whites, season to taste with salt and pepper.
• Add the vegetables and cheese to the egg mixture and stir until combined.
• Pour the egg mixture into the pan and place into the oven.
• Bake for 15 minutes or until center is set. Garnish with fresh herbs, cut into wedges, and serve.
For more information, please call Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.
Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.