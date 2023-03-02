March is National Nutrition Month, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. National Nutrition Month was initiated in March of 1973 as a way to deliver nutrition education messages to the public and to focus on the importance of making good food choices and physical habits.

In honor of National Nutrition Month, set a goal to make small improvements in your dietary and exercise habits. Try to include more fruits and vegetables into your diet.

Jean Brownfield is an EFNEP Program Educator for the N.C. Cooperative Extension Service.