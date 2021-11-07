I am so thankful for our veterans — women and men who are willing to serve our country unselfishly, risking life and limb for our freedom.
My father and father-in-law served in the Vietnam War (Nov. 1, 1955 – April 30, 1975). In WWII (Sept. 1, 1939 – Sept. 2, 1945), my grandfather fought under General Patton. My grandfather endured having three tanks shot out from under him. My great-grandfather nobly served in WWI (July 28, 1914 – Nov. 11, 1918). His portrait, in uniform, still hangs in my dad’s living room.
Annually, on Nov. 11, our nation observes Veterans Day. It is a time set aside for honoring military veterans who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Today, I wish to thank all the brave individuals who have served or are currently serving.
While observing Veterans Day, I remember the words of Jesus: no greater love has anyone than this, that they are willing to lay down their life for their friends (John 15:13).
Is this not what our veterans do? They lay down their lives so their family, friends and, in some cases, their enemy can know freedoms and fundamental human rights — rights like dignity, respect and honor. Our veterans set their peace aside so that we can enjoy peace.
One thing rings true: freedom is not free, nor is freedom cheap. Liberty and democracy come with a great price. Our veterans have secured national and, in certain places, international freedoms. Our Armed Forces have given their all so we can enjoy owning a home, driving to the seashore or mountains at will and enjoying meaningful employment.
I am forever grateful for the service of others to our nation.
Maybe you have no idea what life is like under authoritarian leadership. I am very thankful you do not. Nonetheless, you have a veteran to thank because you do not know.
See, if the opposition had emerged victorious in either of the world wars, you might not be allowed to own a home or drive anywhere you choose, at will. You might not even be allowed to work at the employment of your choosing.
See, we have a lot for which to thank our veterans. Many gave their lives or returned wounded so you can enjoy democracy and personal autonomy. All veterans who return, return battered. Some fight internal traumas for the rest of their lives. Science is beginning to suggest some of these traumas might be bequeathed to offspring (Youssef et al., 2018).
Yes, freedom is not free, nor is freedom cheap.
“No greater love has anyone than this, that they are willing to lay down their life for their friends” (John 15:13).
Today, I implore you, take some time to thank a veteran for their service. I hope you take some time to be grateful for the freedom you enjoy. Remember, your freedom and ability to live life, enjoy liberty and pursue happiness comes with a high price, purchased on the backs of men and women who willingly give their all.
Freedom is not free, nor is freedom cheap.
As Abraham Lincoln once said: “Honor to the soldier and sailor everywhere, who bravely bears his country’s cause. Honor, also, to the citizen who cares for his brother in the field and serves, as he best can, the same cause.” (The Collected Works of Abraham Lincoln, 1953).
To all the women and men of our Armed Forces, we honor you and thank you for your service.
Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.