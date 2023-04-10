Luke’s primary purpose in writing His Gospel is to display Jesus as the perfect universal man the Greeks aspired to find. The Greek philosophers presupposed that humanity could reach the zenith of perfection if they achieved an intellectual plain high enough to live perfectly.
Luke, who never saw Jesus, believed that the perfect Son of God was what the Gentile people had always sought. An essential part of constructing Luke’s case is demonstrating Jesus’ authority in multiple arenas.
We see Jesus’ power on display in Scriptural understanding and teaching. He calms storms, heals the sick, opens the blinded eyes, and raises the dead. Jesus is not held back by distance and can even mend the broken heart and depressed soul
As if that wasn’t magnificent enough, Jesus forgives sins. The greatest miracle of all is not resurrection. It’s justification through His sacrifice. How could God forgive me?
Jesus displays His power in such a way that it seems there is no end to His authority. Yet, Jesus will die at the hands of mortal men.
We see a thread in the book of John that helps us understand how the perfect Son of God could perish. John 3:16 says that God gave His Son. The word “gave” could be substituted for sacrificed. The only way Jesus’ authority ends is if he gives it up.
John 19 tells us that one of Jesus’ last statements was, “It is finished.” After saying this, He offered His Spirit to His Father and breathed His last. He who breathed life into every human now breathed His last.
What was finished? His life? No, He would live again. His mission? No, Jesus would commission His disciples to continue telling the world good news. What was finished was His assignment and God’s wrath without redemption. Jesus fulfilled all the Scripture by laying down His life. But why would He do this?
Jesus tells us in John 10 that He has the power to lay down His life so He can pick it up again. Jesus plans a long time before the cross that His life will be required of Him and that death will think it has beaten Him. Jesus also knows that He will conquer death so that all of His sheep can understand who their Shepherd is.
“I have the authority to lay it down and to pick it up again,” Jesus preaches.
So, why will He lay it down? What king loses so that we can win? What king serves those closest to Him when He knows the end is near? What king dreams about the future the last night He lives on earth? No other King but Jesus.
In John 15, Jesus discusses His last message with the disciples before the cross. In that message, He tells them again to love one another. He tells them to love one another as He has loved them and then tells them there is no greater love than to lay down their lives for others.
They had no idea that in a matter of hours, Jesus would demonstrate the greatest power that exists - the power to lay down your life for someone else.
Jesus laid down His glory when He came to earth. He lays down his deity when He comes as a human. Jesus places aside His dignity by being hated in every town He entered, and finally, His vitality on a cross. He did that to show us how to live.
Do you want power? Learn to give away what you have, which is our highest authority. Let’s follow the example of the only perfect man to live. Jesus, who had all authority, set it all aside so He could share life with us.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.