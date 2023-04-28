Small farmers interested in growing niche crops or livestock are invited to attend the first Northeast North Carolina Niche Agriculture Field Day on May 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Currituck County Extension Center in Barco.
This will be a day filled with outdoor demonstrations of techniques used by small farms producing livestock and horticultural crops. In addition, agricultural supply vendors and agricultural agency exhibitors will be at the Field Day to visit with and learn more about their products and programs.
We are excited to bring specialists from N.C. State University (NCSU), N.C. A&T State University (N.C. A&T) and Virginia State University (VSU) to present detailed demonstrations on a wide range of topics. There will be a number of diverse livestock demonstrations at the Field Day.
Andrew Weaver, Extension Small Ruminant Specialist at NCSU, will be demonstrating sheep/goat herd health and handling techniques and teaching a parasite monitoring technique, the Fecal Egg Count Reduction Test.
Johnny Rogers, Amazing Grazing Coordinator (NCSU) will demonstrate rotational grazing techniques and fencing systems. The new mobile poultry processing unit and poultry processing techniques will be demonstrated by Lee Menius, NC Choices.
Dahlia O’Brien will be providing tours of the VSU sheep and goat mobile processing unit. And a bee hive inspection demonstration and varroa mite monitoring will be presented by the Bee Excellent Association.
Horticultural demonstrations include growing peach, apple and figs by NCSU professor Mike Parker. Other specialty crop production, garlic and ginger, will be demonstrated by Peter Coffey, N.C. A&T and Sanjun Gu (VSU).
Demonstrations of laying mulch plastic and installing drip irrigation systems will be done by the N.C. A&T Horticultural Unit Farm Crew. Soil health testing and building soil health will be demonstrated by Biswanath Dari, N.C. A&T Extension Specialist. Growing Shiitake mushrooms will be demonstrated by Jimo Ibrahim, Extension Specialist N.C.A&T.
A very important interactive Farm Safety training, “Stop the Bleed” will be offered at the Field Day and participants can take home a “Stop the Bleed” kit to help prevent fatal farm accidents. State and Federal agricultural agencies related to small farms and specialty crops will be at the Field Day. Vendors including Case tractors, BCS tractors and others will also have equipment and staff at the Field Day.
Our lunchtime keynote speaker at the first annual Niche Ag Field Day will be NCDA Direct Marketing Specialist, Kevin Hardison. Lunch will be catered by Southland Restaurant of Moyock, NC.