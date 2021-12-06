Our household has come closer than ever to considering investing in an artificial Christmas tree. It pains me to admit that.
I have never lived in a house that used an artificial tree. I can only imagine what that must be like.
Reasons I prefer live Christmas trees:
A real tree smells like Christmas. No pine-cone candle can replicate the multisensory atmospheric ambience created by a live Fraser fir breathing its last inside the house.
That’s pretty much the only reason I need. But if I needed more: No two live trees are exactly alike; they’re more festive, more environmentally friendly; and they contribute more to the local economy. (I live in a region that is home to a lot of Christmas tree farms.)
All of those reasons, however, are competing this year against a whopping increase in the cost of a live tree. Supply chain issues, droughts and wildfires are reportedly to blame. My worry is that more rain, fewer fires and restored supply chains might not bring the prices down again.
One way to get around the supply chain problem — at least for those of us who live near tree growers — is to drive to a cut-your-own farm. I did not try that option this year, so I cannot say if it would have resulted in a cost savings.
While raising our kids in eastern North Carolina, we once stopped at a farm on the way home after Thanksgiving in Tennessee and cut our own tree. That tree actually cost a little more than our normal investment, but the thrill of letting the kids help choose and harvest a tree was worth it.
Also, we figured it would live longer. It dried and died at roughly the same pace as any other tree in our experience. After that, we stuck with the convenience of hauling one home from the supermarket directly across from our neighborhood in Winterville.
A North Carolina Christmas tree in a town named Winterville is about as Christmas as it gets. And I don’t think I ever paid more than $35 for a decent 6-footer at that store for 15 years.
This will be our third Christmas in our new Tennessee house. I might have made a mistake by hauling home a nearly 9-foot tree for that first seasonal celebration. Wow, did that tree raise our holiday expectations — and budget. The man at the Boy Scouts lot let me have it for $80 because it was not quite 9 feet.
Last year, we were too late for the Boy Scouts lot and paid $110 for a 9-footer. This week, I opted for a tree lot closer to my home and loaded the first decent 8-footer I saw.
I would reveal the price, but I’m too ashamed.
I will say that I began to ponder the possibility of putting a similar amount toward an artificial model. Either that or start a small tree farm of my own here at the family compound.
Then I read where the Boy Scouts have kept their prices at $10 per foot again this year. God bless the Boy Scouts. Next year, I will remember the Boy Scout motto. I will “Be prepared.”