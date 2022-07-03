We are going to continue our walk through the book of Nehemiah. The work on the wall has begun, but some do not like seeing the progress. They insult, accuse and threaten Nehemiah and all the workers. The work slows because the people are afraid.
Fear has an incredible effect on momentum. People will stop in their tracks if things are not accomplished in an orderly fashion.
Have you ever noticed that some people seem to love bringing cakes to people working on their health? Or that the sale you’ve been waiting for will pop up when you decide to better your finances?
Often, when a marriage finally sees hope, challenges are unearthed, and it feels like all is lost.
These distractions are the trick of the enemy of your soul to discourage you from finishing what you have started. So, I say to you, “Don’t give up. Keep working. Go forward.”
Nehemiah hears these taunts, and they are pretty pitiful accusations. Still, some say that the wall was so pathetic that a small animal would knock it over, and others say they were building something to withstand the greatest army on earth. Their stories were not even close to reality, but accuracy is rarely important to those wishing to discourage others.
So, Nehemiah set up some of the workers with swords, ready to defend, while the others worked. They understood that if they heard an outcry, all the others would run to that part of the wall to help defend together.
Nehemiah was unwilling to slow the work due to some opposition. He had every builder strap a sword at their side and be ready to defend while they built. The Jews continued the work amid great fears. The destination remained steady. As a sailboat’s direction is set by the rudder, not the crosswind, so was the will of the people to finish the work.
May this be a picture to remind you to chase after whatever God is calling you to finish. Maybe, it’s time to stop listening to all the people who will not believe in or help you. It’s time to hear the direction of your life from the Lord and chase after His leading with all you have.
Do you have a physical desire you are pursuing? Do you have a financial goal you want to hit? Is there a dream about how to spend the time you have left? No one will want for you what you want, but you only have one life. If it’s your destiny, don’t wait for approval or permission.
Paul mentions at the end of I Corinthians that he has a great opportunity for ministry. He states, “There is an open door for effective ministry before me, and there are adversaries.” Did you see the most important word? He says, “And.” He doesn’t say, “but there are those who oppose.” He says, “And, there are adversaries.”
Here’s what I know about life: if you see a great opportunity, there will always be an opponent. Don’t get discouraged. There are no victories without sacrifice, so run with all you have toward what you and God have planned and see it through to the end. You’ve got what it takes. Keep the faith.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.