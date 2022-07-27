The sweet aroma of a ripe peach just brings summer to mind. And one bite into this tender fruit with its sticky honey-sweet juice dripping down your chin brings back childhood memories of hot afternoons sitting on the porch.
Peaches are a stone fruit that originated in China and Persia and were traded to Mediterranean countries and Europe. Later, Spanish explorers brought the peach to the Americas around 1600.
This delicious summer fruit provides a large dose of vitamins A and C. Peaches also provide vitamins E and K, niacin, folate, iron, choline, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, manganese, zinc, and copper.
Even though Georgia is called the “Peach State,” California produces the most peaches each year, followed by South Carolina. I am partial to the giant, juicy peaches produced in late summer on the Western Slope of Colorado.
In North Carolina, the Sandhill region near Southern Pines is famous for its peaches. Locally, it’s been a tough season for farmers, but you can find South Carolina peaches at the Edenton Farmers Market and Bunch’s Produce stand, and hopefully North Carolina varieties soon.
Friend’s Bill and Deb Wilmoth brought me a bushel of the sweetest and juiciest peaches from Chile’s Peaches in Crozet, VA. I was delighted to make a variety of peachy desserts.
I was recently given a recipe from Bill Shultz, a great local cook. His recipe for Peach Cobbler was wonderful. This quick and easy batter creates a cobbler with a soft bottom layer and a cakey top encompassing the sweet fruit.
Any fruit can be used in a cobbler, but firmer fruits are best.
This week I have included Bill Shultz’s recipe for Fresh Peach Cobbler. Enjoy!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Fresh Peach Cobbler
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 cup unsalted butter
• 1 cup AP flour
• 2 cups sugar
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• Pinch of salt
• 1 cup whole milk
• 4-6 cups sliced peaches
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
PREPARATION
• Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Grease a 13 x 9-inch cake pan with butter or spray with nonstick spray. Add butter to pan and melt in the oven, remove, and set aside.
• Meanwhile in a saucepan combine peaches, 1 cup sugar, and lemon juice. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly. Set aside.
• Whisk together all dry ingredients and 1 cup sugar, and stir in milk until batter just comes together. Pour batter into pan over melted butter. DO NOT STIR. Pour peaches over batter into pan. DO NOT STIR.
• Bake for 20 minutes. Rotate pan and bake an additional 20-25 minutes until golden brown. Serve warm with ice cream.