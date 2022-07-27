The sweet aroma of a ripe peach just brings summer to mind. And one bite into this tender fruit with its sticky honey-sweet juice dripping down your chin brings back childhood memories of hot afternoons sitting on the porch.

Peaches are a stone fruit that originated in China and Persia and were traded to Mediterranean countries and Europe. Later, Spanish explorers brought the peach to the Americas around 1600.

