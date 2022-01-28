I’m always looking for interesting side dishes that go beyond the basics.
Vegetables and starches offer a wide variety of options, but we often get into a food rut and make the same dish over and over again.
The potato falls under both vegetable and starch categories and is the American favorite to accompany many entrees. Potatoes are one of the most consumed foods in the U.S., and on average each American eats 135 pounds of spuds a year.
Historically the earliest potato tubers were found in Peru dating to 2500 B.C. Our potatoes today come from early Irish colonists, but the Spaniards also brought varieties of tubers to U.S. shores before the colonies were founded.
Whether mashed, baked or fried, the popularity of the potato is undeniable.
A great combination of a crispy exterior encompassing a creamy center is the dish Pommes Anna or Potatoes Anna. Pommes Anna was created in the 19th century in Paris at Café Anglais. The chef named his dish for a well-known Parisian courtesan who brought him many wealthy clientele to dine.
This week I have included my recipe for Pommes Anna. It’s a nice accompaniment for breakfast, lunch or dinner and offers a little twist on simple fried potatoes. Pommes Anna is a pretty dish with its overlapping circular-layered design which does take a bit of patience.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.