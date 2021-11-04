Professional World War II historians and novices alike, utter the name El Alamein with somber reverence.
Many consider the second battle so named to have been the salient turning point of the war.
In the first half of 1942, the Axis powers, led by the “Desert Fox” Erwin Rommel, had won repeated victories on the African continent and they looked to further their control with the Suez Canal and Mid Eastern oil fields.
The First Battle of El Alamein had managed to stop the Axis advance, but the British were desperate for a victory.
That a Second Battle of el Alamein engagement would take place was inevitable.
The British General Claude Auchinlek was sacked, and his replacement Lt. General William Gott was killed when his transport airplane, en route to North Africa, was shot down.
The position of Commander-in-Chief Middle East Command then went to Lt. General Bernard Montgomery.
It was on today’s date, Nov. 4, in 1942, the thirteenth day of the Second Battle of El Alamein, that the Afrika Korps was routed from their positions and it became the pivot point not only for North Africa but for all of WWII. Many compare its importance to the Guadalcanal Campaign, Battle of Stalingrad or D-Day Invasion.
Not so well known is the rift between Montgomery and Prime Minister Winston Churchill that almost sabotaged the victory.
When Montgomery arrived in El Alamein, his and Churchill’s perceptions of the situation were diametrically opposed. The politician was desperate for an immediate victory; the General saw a completely unprepared, ill-equipped and demoralized army.
Both men knew that Rommel was reorganizing his Afrika Korps intending to gain a larger portion of Africa.
With Churchill dogging him every day and threatening to replace him if he did not attack soon, Montgomery resisted and concentrated on preparing the British Middle East Command for a decisive engagement.
Each confrontation with Churchill was a gamble — would the general be relieved of his command? Should he strike the enemy sooner so as to prevent their reorganization? Were his soldiers trained sufficiently for this military action?
Montgomery’s value of preparation proved to be correct — the war reversed in favor of the Allies.
Preparation is the message for today, but it is not a subject discussed in church a great deal. Jesus did mention it quite a few times. His parables included a farmer wasting his precious resources as he lacked the forethought as where to scatter his seed, a king’s need to ensure his military readiness before engaging in war against another king, a builder inventorying his available funds prior to beginning a construction project.
Over and again He cautioned would-be-followers of the cost of discipleship. Jesus’ admonishments stand in contrast to congregations’ appeal to new members for our time in which the statistics of virtually every church are disintegrating drastically. Once He turned on the crowd pursuing Him with words almost out of character for Him, “You must first hate your father, mother, wife, brother, sister, and children.”
While churches and evangelists often appeal to the masses touting personal enhancements such as financial gain, diverting entertainment and politically correct sermons, Jesus preached a faith centered on sacrificial love for others in contrast to their lifestyle of exploitation and material accumulation. What a striking difference!
Mother Teresa summarized well Jesus’ messages when she simply stated, “The only thing you can take with you is what you give away.”
But how many of us prepare for such a way of living?
