Washing the vehicle before a road trip is a Rutledge family tradition.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

It was springtime, and I was 11 and helping my dad wash our car on the street in front of our house. A group of neighborhood girls walking past said hello. Dad caught me watching them disappear down the street.

“Gee, Mark,” he said sweetly and high. “You smell just like a man when you sweat.”

