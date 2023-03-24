Small farmers

Small farmers Tyrone Williams and Ben Edwards work collaboratively to market tomatoes.

 Contributed Photo

One of the most frequently asked questions I receive from small and beginning farmers is, “What can I raise profitably on a small scale?” Of course, there is no single answer for every situation, but a number of factors play an important role every time.

First, whatever you choose to do on your small farm, you will spend a lot of time doing it. So think carefully about what you enjoy doing.

Cyndi Knudson is Area Small Farms Extension Associate — Northeast Currituck CES.