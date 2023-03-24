One of the most frequently asked questions I receive from small and beginning farmers is, “What can I raise profitably on a small scale?” Of course, there is no single answer for every situation, but a number of factors play an important role every time.
First, whatever you choose to do on your small farm, you will spend a lot of time doing it. So think carefully about what you enjoy doing.
A common reason for beginning farming for a living is that people don’t like what they do at their current job. Starting off on a small farm, you and your family are often your only employees. If daily tasks are drudgery your chance of success and happiness is very low.
If you enjoy digging in the soil, nurturing young plants, scouting for insect pests and harvesting on a frequent basis, maybe vegetables are a good option.
Love plants? But don’t have the capacity to plant frequently and harvest daily. Maybe a crop with seasonal harvest like tree fruits, small fruits like blueberries, figs and brambles, or nuts like pecans and black walnuts may be your jam.
Some small farmers manage their limited capacity by focusing on a commodity with a narrow selling season window. Examples of this are pumpkins, usually sold only around Halloween and Thanksgiving, Christmas trees with sales limited to between Thanksgiving and Christmas, or seasonal flowers like poinsettias or Easter Lilies.
Animal production is another direction for small farmers and one that I have enjoyed for years. Based on your desires and capacities you can produce livestock that are small and manageable like meat rabbits or laying hens. Or something larger like beef cattle or hogs.
Key considerations are your available space for pasture for some species, buildings and shelters for others, your ability to feed and care for animals on a daily basis, and processing options. Livestock production does introduce an important variable – emergencies. You must have the ability to drop everything else with little notice for difficulty birthing, injury or escape.
No matter what you raise on your small farm, profitability depends on sales. How will you sell what you grow? Retail directly to consumers? Wholesale to another retailer?
Here are factors to consider. Retail sales allow a small farmer to glean more of the profit margin over production costs. However retail sales require much more time and effort due to packaging and labeling, possible required licenses and certifications, contact time with multiple retail customers and increased record keeping for shelf life, sales income, and sales tax on some items.
Where will you sell your small farm product? Research this before you begin production. These are unprecedented times for consumer interest in purchasing agricultural products raised under specific conditions such as locally grown, free-range, naturally raised, humane certified, pesticide free.
What is the demand in your area for a product? Or how far can you profitably transport your product to a place where demand is higher? Are there organized Farmer’s Markets in your area? Do you mind people coming to your home or farm to purchase?
Want to learn more about small farm niche crop production and the regulatory requirements they include? Here are a couple of upcoming events for you to consider.
Call your local Cooperative Extension center for registration information:
• Northeast NC Niche Ag Field Day – May 12, 2023 – Currituck County Extension Center
• Small Farm Leadership 360 – June 6-7, 2023 – (3 modules location varies)
Cyndi Knudson is Area Small Farms Extension Associate — Northeast Currituck CES.