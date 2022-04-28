Welcome back, gentle readers. It’s been a long, long time.
Indeed, it’s been 57 years since this aging scribbler last put ink to paper for the Evening Telegram on Howard Street in Rocky Mount.
It was August of 1965, shortly before leaving home to teach Civics to ninth-graders in Florida. The Army awaited in June of 1966, leaving an open year after graduation from Presbyterian College. Four years later — the teaching gig in Jacksonville and three more in the Army — I began a 53-year writing career that featured a heavy dose of motorsports.
That’s ironic, because I didn’t know anything about racing growing up on South Franklin Street in the ’40s and ’50s. To repeat: I knew less than nothing about painted-up cars going in left-turn circles. Like most Battle School kids, I was far more interested in the Rocky Mount Leafs, the Senior High Blackbirds, and Carolina basketball. I hung out at the YMCA, played Little League baseball for the Kiwanis Club, and cheered from afar for my beloved New York Yankees. It wasn’t until my ’65-66 teaching year that I took any notice of racing.
Everything changed in mid-’69, when I left Fort Eustis as an unemployed Transportation Corps captain. It happened like this:
A professor accepting of my work on PC’s weekly newspaper arranged an interview with The Times-Herald in Newport News, Va. Lucky for me, the sports editor had a staff opening he needed filled.
The interview went fine until my future boss asked, “What do you know about stock car racing?” I swallowed, crossed my ankles, and took the only path available: I lied like a pro.
Oh, I said blithely, I’m from North Carolina, where everybody knows all about barbecue and racing. I’ve seen Richard Petty win the Daytona 500. (True, as a fan on the infield at Daytona Beach in 1966). I said I knew about the little Saturday night speedway over in Hampton. (I’d driven past, but never stopped in). I told him that my aunt in Greensboro lived near the Pettys. (True, if “near” can be stretched 40 miles). And I recounted how Cale Yarborough visited some Army basecamps in Vietnam in 1968. (I neglected to mention he hadn’t visited mine).
The editor hired me, pointed to a vacant desk, and turned me loose. I worked at the T-H and its companion paper, the Daily Press, from 1969 until retiring in November 2004. My first bylined story was about legendary Virginia short-track star Ray Hendrick dominating at Langley Speedway. It would be almost impossible to count how many stories, features, columns, notebooks and editorials have followed.
It’s been an exhilarating 57-year ride, one this railroad-loving kid from south Rocky Mount could never have imagined. Racing has been a blessing, helping get me into all 50 states and a half-dozen foreign countries. The list of racing icons I’ve met, written about, interviewed, dined with, known and traveled with would stretch from Battleboro to Sharpsburg. Dismiss them as rubes and rednecks at your own risk. Never underestimate them because they’re smarter than you think.
Last month’s Daytona 500 was my 53rd straight, so I have plenty of stories to tell. But it didn’t start that way.
My first NASCAR assignment was in 1969 at Dover, Del. Excited as a kid with a new bike, I watched the 300-miler from the press box, then crowded around as older writers peppered the winner with questions. I finally spoke up, asking my first question to a famous race winner:
Me: “Sir, why did you climb out the driver’s-side window in Victory Lane instead of just opening your door?”
Him: “Boy,” he drawled from behind his trademark sunglasses, “you don’t know much, do you?”
Me: “No, sir,” I answered earnestly, “but I expect to learn.”
And that’s how Richard Petty and I became the friends we remain today.
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between. He worked briefly as a young Evening Telegram intern before becoming a full-time racing writer in 1969. He’s the stock car editor forwww.autoweek.com and is finishing 50 First Victories, his 13th NASCAR book. He’ll be here on Saturdays with insight, history, opinions, news, questions, and critiques about motorsports. He’s in Newport News, Va. at omanoran123@gmail.com