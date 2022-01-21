Open my eyes, that I may see wondrous things from Your law.
- Psalm 119:18
From the time I opened my first book at school, I have been a devoted reader. I took home my rubber-banded book and read the whole thing before I went to school the next morning.
I often pulled two doors together so they met and made a private space. In that private space, I read by the lamplight that came through the cracks.
When we started checking out books at the school library, I would finish my book days before we were allowed to go back to exchange our books. It was pure torture to wait to get another book.
When my grandmother saw how hard it was for me to wait until I could get my next book, she took me to the library in town to get a card. She took me every Saturday. I checked out as many as I could carry and they were all read by the next Saturday. I just simply could not get enough.
I like mysteries, funny stories, travel books and religious books. With the Women of Faith books, you get funny and religious. I also read devotionals every night.
My favorite books have always been history books because I am interested in how people lived in the past. I can remember reading Egyptian history and being amazed that they had pots of make-up just like today. It wasn’t made of the same ingredients, but it served the same purpose.
In the history of Pompeii, I learned they had hot and cold running water and heat in their homes. Pipes with hot water running through them supplied the heat. Their bathrooms were lavish with large tubs and tiled floors. Most of the tiles were patterned and more impressive than any we see today.
History is also full of bad men doing the unthinkable to their fellow men. I read Peter Z. Malkin’s book Eichmann in My Hands. It is the story of the Israeli Secret Service man who captured Adolph Eichmann. It is an unbelievable account of why he was the number one man wanted by Israel.
I’ve read books on the Civil War and World War I and II. I think everyone should read books about history. A plaque on the Library of Congress in Washington reads, “The past is prologue.” I believe that history will repeat itself unless men and women read and remember the past. We need to understand how things happen and try to keep them from happening again.
My sons like to read as much as I do. Thadd, Scott and I have spent many hours in books stores. We used to go to both retail books stores and used bookstores. We each went our own way to look for the kind of books we like. We came away happy just to have spent time around books. I miss those days.
Books are a great way to keep your mind active, escape worries, learn what you believe or just relax and laugh. Try it sometime if you haven’t already. Think about what your interests are and find a book on the subject.
Of course, the most important book to read is the Bible. It should not be an occasional thing, but something you read every day.
I started reading my Bible when I was about eight years old. It was not a very organized way of reading then. I read the sermon on the mount every day. I also read 1 Corinthians 13 and some of the Psalms.
As I got older, I expanded my reading and as an adult, I began to read from cover to cover. If you don’t read and study the whole Bible, there is no way you can understand the scriptures because they build on each other.
I challenge you to start at Genesis and read to Revelation. Begin today. The year is still new and you can read it all this year.
