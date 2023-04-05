Happy Easter! Jesus Christ has risen from the dead. He did what He said He would do.

The beauty of Jesus should inspire us. How He conquered by preaching love, valuing the poor, noticing the forgotten and blessing the lost is a testament to His claim that His Kingdom is not of this world. Jesus rules a Kingdom we desperately need, but we didn’t know that such freedom and power could be found anywhere, much less in our hearts surrendered to Him.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.