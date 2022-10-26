At that moment the Lord turned and looked at Peter. Suddenly, the Lord’s words flashed through Peter’s mind: “Before the rooster crows tomorrow morning, you will deny three times that you even know me.” And Peter left the courtyard, weeping bitterly.
- Luke 22:61-62
This was the moment Peter discovered his weakness. He had gone through life thinking he could fix everything on his own. He was a leader, the strong one.
He admitted no weakness. He depended on no one. He believed he had all the answers he needed to solve life’s problems.
Peter had to learn his own weakness in order to put his full reliance on Jesus. He had to learn that strength and wisdom must come from his Lord. He must also learn how much he loved Jesus. He must love Him enough to live for Him and to die for Him.
It was a hard lesson and one that we must all learn if we are to be of any use to our Savior.
Some of us, just like Peter, are hard headed. It takes a crisis for us to learn how truly weak we are on our own.
We may have accepted Jesus as our Savior, but we must learn to let Him save us from ourselves. We may be forgiven of our sins. We may love Jesus. But we still go through life as though we can conquer it in our own strength.
Jesus cannot really use us until we see ourselves for who we are and see Him for who He is. He is the strong one. We are the weak one. We must learn to let Him work through us.
Peter believed he had the strength to work for Jesus, to defend him and to follow him through whatever happened. What Jesus wants is for us to step aside and let Him do the work through us.
If you are like Peter, a crisis will come in your life. It is not meant to destroy you. It is meant to teach you to put your faith and confidence in the Lord.
It may break you, but it is done so that weakness can be taken out and replaced with something that is strong and determined. It is to build your faith and your reliance on the only one who is “able to do exceedingly abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us.”
When crisis or heartache comes, trust that Jesus will use it for your good. Like Peter, you may go through a rough period of time but if you emerge on the other side changed like Peter was changed, it will be worth it.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.