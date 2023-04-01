Spring in Edenton is a joyous and festive celebration of new life. Trees unfurl their delicate chartreuse leaves, and some flaunt breathtaking displays of delicate pink and white flowers.
Sprays of bright yellow forsythia awaken as garden beds fill with showy bulbs and delicately flavored spring vegetables.
We now begin to see an early spring harvest and can find peas, ramps, fiddlehead ferns, asparagus and rhubarb on many restaurant menus. Rhubarb is classified as a vegetable, and its tart stalks are edible and used for food throughout the world. But the leaves contain poisonous oxalic acid and should be avoided.
Coincidently, rhubarb is also an ingredient in my favorite Italian aperitif, the Aperol Spritz. Aperol is an Italian bitter made of gentian, rhubarb, and cinchona and when combined with prosecco and sparkling water makes a delightful afternoon indulgence.
Rhubarb is often cooked with sugar and used in desserts as a fruit. As a child I always loved early spring rhubarb when mixed in a pie with strawberries and topped with a huge dollop of vanilla ice cream to balance the sweet-tart tang. Similar to a pie but as easy to eat as a cookie are Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars.
This week I have included my recipe for Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars. I have found rhubarb at Harris Teeter, and hope we can get it here soon.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Strawberry Rhubarb Crumb Bars
INGREDIENTS
Crumb Topping
• 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup light brown sugar
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon
• ½ teaspoon cardamom
• ½ teaspoon ginger
• ½ teaspoon nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon salt
• 10 tablespoons butter, melted
Crust
• 1 ¾ cup all-purpose flour
• ¼ cup cornstarch
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 cup powdered sugar, plus more to sprinkle over finished bars
• 1 cup unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
Filling
• 1 ½ cups strawberries, diced
• 1 ½ cups rhubarb, diced
• ¾ cup water
• 1/3 cup sugar
• 1 ½-2 tablespoons cornstarch
• 2 tablespoons cold water
• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon pure vanilla
• 1/2 teaspoon salt
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cover a 9x13-in metal baking pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil pressing the foil into the corners and up the sides of the pan. Overlap a second piece so that all edges hang over sides of pan to easily remove baked bar cookies in one piece. Spray the foiled pan with nonstick cooking spray. Nonstick foil may also be used.
• Place the flour, corn starch, salt, and powdered sugar in the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment and mix for a few seconds, or use a stand mixer with a paddle attachment or a pastry cutter by hand. Add the butter and mix to blend until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Sprinkle the mixture into the prepared pan and press firmly with your fingers into an even layer, building up a thin 3/4-inch edge around the sides to keep the filling from spilling beneath the crust. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or freeze for 15 minutes.
• Bake the crust until lightly golden, about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, combine all crumb topping ingredients and stir with a fork until crumbly and set aside.
• While crust bakes, in a small saucepan combine the strawberries, rhubarb, water and sugar. Bring to a boil. Whisk together sugar and cornstarch with 2 tablespoons water to form a slurry and stir into bubbling fruit mixture. Stir until thickens and remove from heat. Stir in lemon juice, vanilla and salt. Pour into a bowl and chill to cool until barely warm.
• Spread fruit mixture over par-baked crust layer. Sprinkle crumb topping in an even layer over fruit.
• Return the pan to the oven and bake 25-30 minutes, until crumb topping is a light golden brown. Let stand at room temperature in the baking pan until completely cooled.
• Remove bar with foil flaps and set on a cutting board. Dust with powdered sugar if desired, slice into bars, and serve.