The vast majority of people rarely think of themselves as philosophers and would even disdain the idea of being thought of as such.
But the soldier on the battlefield who believes, “If there is a bullet out there with my name on it, there is nothing I can do about it!” he is expressing a deterministic philosophy.
On the other hand, the individual who accepts responsibility for their own behavior, would be exercising a freewill brand of philosophy. We all do so in some form or another.
Today’s date proves the validity of that truth especially for Americans.
On today’s date, March 23 in 1775, Patrick Henry attending the 2nd Virginia Convention held in St. John’s Church in Richmond, Virginia spoke those immortal words which every schoolchild memorizes: “I know not what course others may take, but as for me give me liberty or give me death.”
That one line may have been the most decisive encouragement precipitating the American Revolutionary War. It was the 18th Century equivalent to the firing on Ft. Sumter was in the 19th Century or FDR’s words another century later to a joint session of congress, “Yesterday, Dec. 7, 1941 a date that will live in infamy….”
But they were not an off-the-cuff remark of a hot headed rebel-rouser. Patrick Henry is often held to have been the most skillful orator of that century. His preparation for that moment was years in formulation.
Henry was a believer in Natural Philosophy which after about 1900 was referred to as ‘science.’ It included everything from chemistry to astrology to biology and geology.
In short, if a subject could be analyzed, studied and tested objectively, it fell under the category of Natural Philosophy. In time it gave rise to a perception of humankind called Natural Rights. He shared this view of humanity with virtually all the Founding Fathers.
Any time one reads words concerning “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” or of freedoms of speech, religion, assembly or press, he or she is reading the basis of the Human Rights philosophy.
However, Henry stood out distinctively different in one aspect over the others. Due to this distinction, sometimes others were jealous of him even to the point of curtailing his opportunities. But when it was necessary to gather the support of the populous, it was Patrick Henry to whom they turned.
He was simply that good of a public speaker, and it must be noted that in the company of the likes of Washington, Jefferson, Madison and Adams, such a recognition is a respect of high regard.
One has to ask the question, What made the difference?
It may be rather simple. All of these leaders were well educated, all attended the Anglican Church and all adhered to the same political principles. But one significant deviation in their childhoods could quite possibly have influenced his oratory abilities that none of the others possessed.
When all of them protested the forced state religion of the Church of England (or Anglican Church), only Patrick Henry experimented other avenues of the Christian faith. It was then that he became interested in what is called today The Great Awakening.
While he never became officially associated with the movement, he was fascinated enough to actually consider its ministry. He was moved sufficiently by this spiritual activity that the exuberant expression of the Christian faith was featured in his thinking.
While space here does not allow the full text of his most important speech delivered that March 23, 1775, leading up to those famous words, he repeatedly invoked God’s engagement in their actions.
He, of course, is best remembered for those words, but allow me to share with you the last that he spoke in this life on earth: “I am much consoled by reflecting that the religion of Christ has, from its first appearance in the world, been attacked in vain by all the wits, philosophers and wise ones, aided by every power of man, and it triumphs have been complete.”
When his will was read a few days later, no one close to him was surprised that he had written, “This is all the inheritance I give to my family. The religion of Christ will give them one which will make them rich indeed.”