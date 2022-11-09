In this the children of God and the children of the devil are manifest: Whoever does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is he who does not love his brother.
-1 John 3:10
But we are all like an unclean thing, and all our righteousnesses are like filthy rags.
-Isaiah 64:6a
Don’t confuse righteous with self-righteous.
Self-righteous is defined as: having or characterized by a certainty, especially an unfounded one, that one is totally correct or morally superior. That is not righteousness. It is a word that is often misunderstood.
What is righteousness and how do we practice it? Righteous in the Bible is doing what is right according to God’s word. Isaiah tells us that all the things we do and consider righteous is only like filthy rags to God.
Why is that true? The Bible tells us, “The human heart is the most deceitful of all things, and desperately wicked. Who really knows how bad it is?“
If we depend on our own judgment of what is right or wrong, we make bad decisions. Many things or people can sway our hearts and minds and we don’t do what God requires of us.
We must do the right thing according to what God says and not what we feel or think. God’s way is always right whether we understand it or not.
John says practice righteousness. What does he mean? To practice righteousness means that we must always obey the Holy Spirit and not our own natural reaction to situations. He will always lead us to do what is right and at the same time change the way we feel and think.
We must also be know scripture. Reading, studying and meditating on scripture will help us understand what God requires of us.
That does not mean we will not make mistakes anymore, but we can repent when we fail and keep on practicing. That is the wonderful thing about God.
We don’t get thrown out if we fail. John tells us, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
So, if we practice righteousness, we are of God. Therefore we read our Bible to understand what is right in God’s eyes (not our own eyes). Then we follow the leading of the Holy Spirit when He prompts us to do the right thing.
We repent when He gives us a little jab to say, “That was wrong.” If we do not, John says we are not of God.
We study, learn, practice so we can have the “mind of Christ” (Philippians 2:5, “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus”.
Wow! Marvelous! Wonderful! What a goal to aim for!
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.
