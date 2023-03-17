Lisa Smith

Every year nearly 76 million Americans get sick with a foodborne illness. Most suffer from mild symptoms that usually last for several hours to several days. Some foodborne illnesses, however, can be deadly.

Approximately 5,000 people die each year from complications after eating unsafe food. Foodborne illness is almost always preventable if food is handled safely from the time of purchase until the time it is served.

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.