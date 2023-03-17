Every year nearly 76 million Americans get sick with a foodborne illness. Most suffer from mild symptoms that usually last for several hours to several days. Some foodborne illnesses, however, can be deadly.
Approximately 5,000 people die each year from complications after eating unsafe food. Foodborne illness is almost always preventable if food is handled safely from the time of purchase until the time it is served.
To keep your food safe, remember these four words: clean, separate, cook, and chill.
CLEAN: It is essential to wash your hands before you prepare food. Always wash your hands with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds. Your hands need to be washed after handling raw meats, fish, and poultry. Be sure utensils, work surfaces, and cutting boards are clean and sanitized. You can make a sanitizing solution by mixing one tablespoon of unscented bleach with one gallon of water. Immerse the items to be sanitized in the solution for one minute and then let them air dry.
SEPARATE: When grocery shopping, prevent the spread of bacteria from raw meat juices by wrapping raw meat, poultry, and fish in a plastic bag, and keep them away from other food in your shopping cart. It is best to have separate cutting boards with one designated for raw meat, and another cutting board used only for produce, cheese, and cooked foods. Never thaw food on a counter at room temperature. Place thawing meat on a plate on the lowest shelf in the refrigerator so that it cannot drip onto other foods. Always store raw food under ready-to-eat foods.
COOK: Thorough cooking kills most harmful bacteria and parasites. The best way to ensure that your food is cooked to the recommended safe temperature is to use a thermometer. Ground meats such as beef, pork, veal, and lamb should be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit. Ground turkey and chicken should reach 165 degrees Fahrenheit to be considered safe. A whole chicken or turkey is considered safe to eat after it has been cooked to 180 degrees Fahrenheit. A turkey breast or chicken breast should reach 170 degrees Fahrenheit.
CHILL: Bacteria grow slowly when food is kept cold. Your refrigerator should be set between 34 and 39 degrees Fahrenheit. Your freezer needs to be set at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. Do not keep perishables out of the refrigerator for longer than two hours. If you plan to store large portions of stew or soup, divide the portions into smaller containers or shallow pans for quick cooling.
If you would like to perform a safety inspection of your home’s kitchen, The NC Cooperative Extension Service in Martin County has a handout that will guide you through the process. Other information about keeping your food safe, including a complete list of safe internal temperatures for cooking food is also available by calling our office at 252-789-4370 or email Lisa Smith at Ifsmith5@ncsu.edu.
Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.