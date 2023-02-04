When you are away from home it can be difficult to make healthy food choices, especially during a busy workday. While it may seem like a good idea to save time by quickly dashing into a local fast food restaurant, if you make a habit eating these quick, often fat-laden meals, your health could suffer.
With some planning and preparation, you can pack a healthy lunch to carry with you. If you have access to a refrigerator or cooler, you can pack a sandwich made with lean meat.
Turkey is a great choice and is a good way to use last night’s leftovers. Try packing salads in a glass canning jar. Place a tablespoon of dressing in the bottom of the jar and layer raw vegetables.
For added protein you can add beans, nuts or a sliced boiled egg. When it’s time for lunch, simply shake the jar to distribute the dressing, and lunch is served.
Another idea for a healthy, packed lunch is a sandwich made with lean meat or peanut butter. You can also fill pita bread with a tossed salad and pack hummus and a carrot sticks as a side. Fresh fruit, rice cakes, low-fat granola bars, and dry unsweetened cereal are good options to add to your lunch. A great alternative to the traditional PB&J is peanut butter and sliced apples. Sliced apples provide sweetness without the added sugar of jelly.
Individual snack bags of nuts and pretzels can add variety to your lunch, but these pre-packaged bags can be expensive. Save money and control your portions by making your own snack bags using snack-size plastic bags, reusable containers or plastic wrap.
Add calcium to your lunch with yogurt, cottage cheese or string cheese. You can also make your favorite smoothie ahead of time. Pack it in a cooler or keep it in a refrigerator at work.
Smoothies can provide a quick, nutritious way to help you meet your health goals. Try adding half of a banana, two tablespoons of peanut butter, a tablespoon of honey and skim milk to create a nutritious, delicious, quick lunch.
You can use freezer-safe containers to create lunches from leftovers. If your workplace has a microwave, you can pack last night’s leftovers to enjoy at lunch. There is no need to spend money on frozen meals when you can make your own.
While preparing your food, you have the opportunity to control salt, fat, and portions. If you don’t like the idea of having for lunch the same meal that you had for dinner just hours before, most leftovers will last in the freezer for up to three months.
For more ideas and recipes, contact Lisa Smith at the Martin County Cooperative Extension Office at 252-789-4370 or lfsmith5@ncsu.edu.
Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.