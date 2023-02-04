Lisa Smith

When you are away from home it can be difficult to make healthy food choices, especially during a busy workday. While it may seem like a good idea to save time by quickly dashing into a local fast food restaurant, if you make a habit eating these quick, often fat-laden meals, your health could suffer.

With some planning and preparation, you can pack a healthy lunch to carry with you. If you have access to a refrigerator or cooler, you can pack a sandwich made with lean meat.

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Interim Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.