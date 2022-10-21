Of all the seasons, fall is my closest friend. Autumn stirs memories of my girlhood when I danced under an aged, majestic oak that was rooted deeply in the soil of my maternal grandparents’ front yard.
From my juvenile vantage point, the oak’s lofty, rugged branches seemed to pierce the clouds. I waltzed with the leaves as I desperately tried to catch them as they cascaded to the ground.
Nathaniel Hawthorne said, “I cannot endure to waste anything so precious as autumnal sunshine by staying in the house.” The little girl under the oak agreed with Mr. Hawthorne, and the woman into which she grew still does.
In Eastern North Carolina, the autumnal equinox of late September brings fall in name only. We often wait until mid-October, or later, before the weather allows us to drape a sweater over our shoulders or do a jacket. All year, I look forward to seeing summer fade into fall, and fall is the perfect time to go outside and enjoy the weather.
While good nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy lifestyle, movement is the piece that completes the puzzle.
If you haven’t already started an exercise routine, now is the perfect time. Put on a jacket and a pair of comfortable shoes and walk out the door.
To reduce the risk of chronic disease, the United States Department of Agriculture recommends that adults get at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every day. Walking requires no special equipment and is considered a safe activity for most people. (Health experts recommend speaking to your doctor before starting an exercise routine.)
Whether you choose to enjoy a stroll with visiting friends and relatives, or seek the solitude of a meditative hike, walk out the door and drink in the fabulous scenery that is fall. Your senses will awake as the chilled air tingles your nose, reminding you that soon the crispness of fall will be replaced with the harshness of winter.
Listen to the leaves crunch under your steps. Bathe in all the vibrant hues that only autumn can bring. Let the aroma of burning leaves explain that bad habits can be replaced with a confidence building routine as you make strides, literally, to good health.
Soon the deciduous trees will be completely bare, and while the sturdy, green pines of Eastern North Carolina will dot our landscape with reminders of life’s richness, more effort and fortuitousness will be required of us to brave the cold outdoors. So, the time to delight in outside activities is now. If a walk is too mundane for you, gather your friends or family for a game of football, basketball, or baseball.
Encourage children to enjoy the season’s glorious weather by playing Tag, Hide-And-Go-Seek, or dancing with the falling leaves. Whatever way you choose to move, don’t waste a ray of the autumnal sunshine because it will disappear as quickly as pumpkins on the front steps after Halloween.
Lisa Smith is the Interim Martin County Extension Director and serves as Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.