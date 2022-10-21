Lisa Smith

Of all the seasons, fall is my closest friend. Autumn stirs memories of my girlhood when I danced under an aged, majestic oak that was rooted deeply in the soil of my maternal grandparents’ front yard.

From my juvenile vantage point, the oak’s lofty, rugged branches seemed to pierce the clouds. I waltzed with the leaves as I desperately tried to catch them as they cascaded to the ground.

Lisa Smith is the Interim Martin County Extension Director and serves as Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.