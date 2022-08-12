Scouting
Scouting for corn earworm. The corn earworm often functions as a foliage-feeder and is described under foliage-feeding caterpillars for this situation.
However, it prefers to eat blooms and fruit (pods). Therefore, when plants are in the reproductive growth stage this caterpillar is sampled as a pod feeder. The corn earworm is the most damaging insect found on North Carolina soybeans. It’s feeding can reduce yields and delay plant maturity.
Thresholds
Applying thresholds: When scouting, some level of insects and their damage will always be observed. However, most situations will not result in yield loss since the insect numbers present are too low to produce injury beyond the plant’s compensation ability. Thresholds are levels of pest injury or insect numbers (that are assumed to cause injury) that will result in yield loss beyond the cost of a remedial action (usually spraying with an insecticide). Current thresholds for soybean insect pests in North Carolina are:
Defoliation threshold (any insect or group of insects) – 30 percent foliage loss up to two weeks prior to blooming or 15 percent foliage loss from two weeks prior to flowering and until pods have filled. Defoliators include armyworms, bean leaf beetle, green cloverworm, loopers, etc. Be sure to estimate defoliation throughout the entire canopy, not just on the top visible leaves. For example, loopers tend to defoliate from the bottom up.
Corn earworm thresholds: The threshold varies with insecticide choice, price of beans, sampling method and row spacing. The best way to determine threshold for earworm/budworm is the earworm/budworm online threshold calculator as a guide for treatment. The calculator can be found at soybean.ces.ncsu.edu under insect management.
Insecticide Application
Research has shown that the optimum timing for treating corn earworm in soybean is when most caterpillars are mid-size (1/2 to 3/4 inch). When caterpillars are very small (less than 3/8 inch) they are often found within flowers or flower clusters, or between the folds of new leaflets. Treatment when most earworms are quite small will often result in poor control.
Large caterpillars are easily killed in soybeans, however, most damage (approx. 96 percent) is done during the last stages of growth and waiting to treat until most caterpillars are large may lead to damage before spraying is done.
Since the objective of insect control is to prevent economic damage or expensive treatment, either treating too early or when caterpillars are large is unacceptable and treatment of corn earworm should be directed against mid-size caterpillars.
There are many good choices for insects in soybeans. You can view and insecticide efficacy trial for soybeans on the soybean portal online.
Source:
Dr. Dominic Reisig
Associate Professor and Extension Specialist Entomology & Plant Pathology