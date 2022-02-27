With so many things in our world being out of our control and perhaps altogether out of control, the things Christ commanded us are more relevant than ever.
To keep God number one in our lives is to run to those struggling, hurting and lonely as Jesus did. Jesus tells us to love one another as our devoted act to Him. He also says that we will be known by how we love one another and He describes this love as laying down our lives for someone else.
Loving others is our response to Jesus, how the world recognizes we are with Jesus, and his example is how we remember to serve others. Jesus commands us to wash feet and carry crosses.
The book of James spends a lot of time discussing righteousness. James tells us pure religion is controlling our words and helping the hurting. He explains at length that our mouth causes tremendous damage to others.
He, then, examines multiple ways we can display the righteousness of Christ, he ends his book by stating that restoring a believer to the faith “covers a multitude of sin.” Peter uses this exact phrase in his epistle, yet he says, “love covers a multitude of sins.”
If you are in the business to have some sins covered by Jesus’ blood, there is no better place to start than with love.
In his letter to Ephesus, Paul mentions that we all once lived a life of darkness, but the freedom that comes through Christ has brought us to a place where we must no longer live according to darkness. We should live as wise people.
He mentions drunkenness as foolishness here and encourages us to receive with fullness the Holy Spirit instead of wine. And immediately tells his readers to submit to one another. Can you see the trend yet? Live as Jesus wants you to through the empowerment of the Holy Spirit and engage others. The humility of submission to other believers is another way to show devotion to God.
I Corinthians 13 is a powerful chapter on what God-like love is. Love is patient, kind, gentle, not easily offended but quickly forgets wrongs. Love always believes, hopes, and dreams that tomorrow will be better, and because of love, tomorrow will be.
Keep loving those near you because that is the one thing that will last and the only thing that really matters. Nothing spiritual or physically magnificent will ever outweigh the importance of love.
Paul writes in Galatians another sin list that we should avoid, and then he shows us the fruits that accompany the Spirit of God. Love is first!
Love, joy, peace, patience, goodness, kindness, gentleness, faithfulness and self-control. Oh, don’t you want that fruit living and multiplying in your life? How do we get this fruit, Paul? Keeping in step with the Spirit is what he tells us. And, it looks like carrying other people’s burdens.
Do you want more of the Spirit of God in your life? Serve others, just like Jesus did. He never met a sinner he didn’t love, and He was ready to lay down His life for us. I will serve others as Jesus did.
Pastor Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.