I was in my twenties living in Winter Haven, Florida when I came out of a store in hurry to get back to work. I opened my driver’s door, threw my purse to the passenger’s seat, and a huge gust of wind came. It blew my door completely open, hitting the mirror on the car door next to me and knocking it off. I was speechless. I did what my dad had taught me and left a note with my name and phone number.
Feeling so embarrassed, I awaited a phone call. I just knew it was going to be full of colorful language and insults. When it finally came, a very cheerful and kind older lady with a beautiful Spanish accent was telling me it was no problem, but she’d appreciate if I could come by for her to give me more information.
I stopped by, still hesitant, and when she opened the door I apologized again, “I’m so sorry. How can I fix your mirror for you?”
She opened the door wide, and gestured to her kitchen table, “I’d love to have you for coffee!” (And, I know, you’ve watched too many true crime documentaries and you want me to run, but I didn’t.) She made me the BEST Cuban coffee - strong, with steamed milk and sugar, and we talked about the Lord and shared our stories until I shared that I needed to get back to work.
Such a strange encounter, right? Truly was. But this morning as I steamed some milk for my coffee, I was reminded of her. And the words that rolled over in my heart were “grace” and “opportunity”.
You’re going to be hurt in life, wronged, even maligned. At times, intentionally, and others not. But every moment of hurt is an opportunity for grace. This woman could have gone after what she deserved from me (rightly so). But, after she estimated the cost, she instead set a table for blessing and reconciliation. She probably will never have any idea how she affected my life (and by that my family and many others), by opening a door and serving a stranger.
I know many of the hurts you’ve experienced are so beyond a car mirror. It’s so much harder to set a table for someone who’s stolen from you or hurt your children. It’s a deeper act of faith and forgiveness. But it is our calling in Christ, and He is our Help in the process.
Even if you’re not ready to invite them just yet, take an opportunity to set a table and practice grace in your heart, all alone. I believe He’ll meet you at that table, and help you every step of the way.
Amanda Hoggard is on staff at Askewville Assembly of God.