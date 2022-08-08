The rich history of Edenton has drawn many to our quaint town.

One such couple is Chris and Mike Marshall, with whom I had the pleasure of meeting as former inn guests and now are local residents. Mike is a well-noted historian and Chris is a member of DAR Edenton Tea Party Chapter, and we all share the love of good food.

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.