Today I had some time to think about some of the simple things that I remember as a kid at Christmas. One of my fondest memories was growing up in Hertford around my Grandfather's country store - Phillips & Sons Grocery.
It was a simple place; drink box, ice cream box, potato bin, meat case, chip rack, candy case and, of course, the vast array of wall shelves where the staples like sugar, flower and corn meal were placed.
In the corner was an old gray bench where my Grandfather spent most of his down time. Two old stuffed green cushions made that wood bench cozy.
It was there that my Grandfather would take an orange out of the tater bin at Christmas time and roll it around and round on the wooden bench. It got soft and he took the orange into his hands and began to squeeze it back and forth until all the pulp had released the juice.
Next, he would reach into his Pure Oil Uniform pants and pull out his trusty pocket knife. He proceeded to cut a hole in the top of the orange. Next he reached into the candy jar and grabbed a peppermint stick; the kind that you can't find anywhere today. It had tiny little holes in it and it became a straw so that you could suck the juice from the orange.
Man, that was good. Simple thing, but oh so good!
It's the simple things that make the memories.
Oh, I can add a couple more. You know… like pouring a pack of Lance salted peanuts in my iced cold Coke. Or what about "Two for a Penny" cookies and slice of hoop cheese? Simple things.
Simple things make memories. Make some memories this year during the holiday season.
Paul said to Timothy that "godliness with contentment is great gain" in I Timothy 6:6.
I was content as a kid to receive the simple things from my Grandfather. Today, they are lasting memories.
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor at Carpenter's Shop International Church. Write to him today at wallacephillips@kw.com.