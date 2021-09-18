Planting Date: For producers of small grains, the goal is to select a planting date that gives an opportunity to develop as many fall tillers as possible while avoiding potentially severe damage associated with fall insect and disease infestations or an early spring freeze.
Small grain tillers produced in the fall are most likely to have large heads with kernels of high-test weight: the two components of a high-yielding crop.
Fall tillers also tend to have stronger root systems and consequently may be more stress resistant. At least one night below 32 degrees Fahrenheit is required to reduce Hessian fly or aphid populations and to slow disease development. Optimum planting time to start in our area is October 25.
Seeding Rate and Planting Depth: Research shows that optimum yields are frequently reached at 1.5 million seeds per acre. Increase broadcast seeding rates by 30 to 35 percent over drilled seeding rates. Small Grain seeds should be planted 1 to 1.5 inches deep when soil moisture levels are adequate and slightly deeper if moisture is deficient.
Fertility: Soil testing before planting is an essential component of a small grain fertility management program. Different fields can vary so widely in pH and nutrient levels that it is impossible to predict optimum application rates without soil test results.
It is much more economical to prevent yield losses associated with nutrient deficiencies than to try to correct them once visible symptoms appear.
Soil pH and Lime Recommendations: Proper pH is critical in obtaining good crop growth and yield.
Small grains grow best when the pH is near the target level for each soil class. If pH is too low, soluble aluminum and acidity can limit root growth and nutrient uptake. If pH is too high, micronutrients such as manganese, iron, copper and zinc can become unavailable.
Stunted growth, nutrient deficiency symptoms, and low yield are the most common problems associated with soil pH levels that are not maintained in the proper range. Often nutrient deficiencies are the result of low or high pH rather than a lack of adequate amounts of the nutrient in the soil.
Ideal soil pH levels vary based on soil type. Target levels are 6.0 for mineral soils, 5.5 for mineral organic soils, and 5.0 for organic soils.
Fall Preplant Nitrogen: When planting on time, 15 to 30 pounds preplant N per acre are generally sufficient to promote maximum growth and tillering. This application can be very important for high yields because N stress early in the season will prevent adequate tillering. When small grains follow soybeans or peanuts, enough carryover N may be present to meet small grain fall requirements.
For more information on small grain production, please contact Lance Grimes at 252-789-4370.