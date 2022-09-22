One of the most outstanding curiosities in the accounts of the life of Jesus are the numerous occasions when Jesus had clearly presented Himself as the Christ, yet sternly ordered believers to maintain the secret of His identification.

I count at least seven such recordings in the Bible and all but one immediately followed some event of miraculous healing brought about by Jesus (restoring sight to the blind, healing a leper, exorcising a demon, raising a child from the dead, etc.).

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.