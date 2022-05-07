Spring has sprung! Longer days and warmer temperatures signal more outside time for many of us.
Fresh air, sun, trees, Spring offers people new ways to get healthy after a long and cold winter. It is the perfect time to take your workout outdoors. Being in nature lowers our blood pressure.
Getting active and being outdoors increases our energy level, helps heal inflammation and helps to support better sleep. Exercise also helps aid in weight management, protects against chronic disease, and improves our memory and brain function.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans spend an average of 87 percent of their time inside buildings. Being indoors tends to negatively impact our health because we get used to a sedentary lifestyle, but it also has other health ramifications.
People that stay indoors often are exposed to levels of pollutants, like cleaning products and paint, that are two to five times higher than outdoors. This just gives us more cause to get outside and get some fresh air.
Being outdoors has a positive effect on our mental health too. We have all been cooped up in our homes over the Winter.
In the age of Covid, we have been focusing on staying at home. There’s never been a better time, and bigger need, for the benefits of being in nature. The warm sunshine gives us Vitamin D.
Exercise has been scientifically proven to be a mood booster. It helps to decrease symptoms of both depression and anxiety. Better sleep, decreased stress, and an increase in self-esteem have all been linked to exercise.
So, what can you do to get active in the outdoors?
First, get your family involved. Find activities that you all can enjoy. Plant a garden. Take a walk, ride your bikes, or go on a nature hunt. Go on a picnic, go fishing and soak up the sunshine.
Take a trip to the local farmers market and buy some locally grown fresh produce. Just get off that couch and head out the door. You don’t have to take giant steps on your path to becoming healthy. Every step forward is a step in the right direction.
Here’s a recipe for a tasty trail mix to take on your outdoor adventures:
Ingredients:
• Whole-wheat or corn square cereal
• Oat o-shaped cereal
• Pretzels
• Small animal-shaped cookies
• Raisins
NOTE: Other cereals and dried fruits or nuts could be used for this trail mix.
Directions:
• Wash hands and surfaces.
• Put some of each food in a small bowl.
• Take one spoonful from each bowl and place in a baggie.
• Shake the baggie to mix.
For more information, call Jean Brownfield at the Martin County Extension Office at 252-789-4370.
Sources: