It’s Strawberry Season in Eastern North Carolina! Those beautiful red jewels are glowing in strawberry patches across our region.

While strawberries are delicious year-round, now is the best time to find them growing locally. Roadside stands and pick-your-own patches are great places to find the freshest berries. A freshly picked strawberry offers a flavor explosion that is both delicious and nutritious.

Lisa Smith is the Martin County Extension Director and the Family and Consumer Sciences Agent.