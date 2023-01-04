“But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of heaven against men; for you neither go in yourselves, nor do you allow those who are entering to go in.”
- Matthew 23:13
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 2:26 am
The Pharisees were very zealous to keep the very letter of the law. They had 613 manmade laws to follow. They thought they were the very cream of the crop when it came to pleasing God.
But Jesus said they were going to hell and carrying others along with them. This is the reason: “Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you are like whitewashed tombs which indeed appear beautiful outwardly, but inside are full of dead men’s bones and all uncleanness. Even so you also outwardly appear righteous to men, but inside you are full of hypocrisy and lawlessness.”
The Pharisees had actually violated the law of God by the laws they made. “He answered and said to them, “Why do you also transgress the commandment of God because of your tradition?”
All Christians should be teachers of God’s law wherever the opportunity arises. Sometimes it may be by the way we live.
Francis of Assisi said, "Preach the Gospel at all times. Use words if necessary."
It may be teaching our children. The Bible says, “You shall teach them diligently to your children, and shall talk of them when you sit in your house, when you walk by the way, when you lie down and when you rise up.”
But be careful to teach accurately. Jesus said, "And whoever welcomes a little child like this in my name welcomes me. But if anyone causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him to have a large millstone hung around his neck and to be drowned in the depths of the sea.”
Accuracy in teaching is the most important thing.
Don’t misunderstand. We are not perfect. We make mistakes, but mistakes are quite different than knowingly misrepresenting the Bible. Many people teach their own ways and not what the Bible says.
The Bible is literal and should always be taken that way unless it tells you different. When the Bible says it’s a parable or something is like something else, it is giving examples to clarify the text.
For instance, when Jesus says the Kingdom of God is like a mustard seed, we know He is making comparisons because the Kingdom of God is not a mustard seed.
Other than this, you take it literally. We cannot just tear out the parts we don’t like and replace it with our own ideas like the Pharisees did.
Let’s not be whitewashed tombs; beautiful on the outside but full of hypocrisy and lawlessness on the inside. “Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.”
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached at blameditations@gmail.com.
