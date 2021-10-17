Each child is asking a different question simultaneously. Twenty of them - kids and questions. You’re squinting at barely legible handwriting, juggling late work, IEPs and crinkled papers. Giving instructions three - no, definitely five-plus times.
“You never told me that," "I had practice" and "It was my second cousin fourteen times removed's birthday," are all plausible excuses.
Your feet hurt, your brain hurts and your heart sometimes is more than heavy, it’s breaking.
That's a snapshot of teaching.
I taught middle school for only two years. And I loved it.
Sure, it had its moments. Teacher friends, you know those days. The ones you wish you were possibly on an assembly line, putting together something without considering its home life, emotional or mental hurdles or whether or not it ate breakfast. Days you just want to work in a people-less place where it's quiet and you can drink a Diet Coke and stare at a wall.
You complain to your husband, your sister, your mom - whoever will listen. And they're convinced you hate your job. They even say sometimes, “Just quit if it makes you this miserable.”
But they’re not seeing the whole picture. Because, really, you're just letting the steam seep out so you can keep loving to your absolute limits.
I never intended to be a teacher, but I also never knew I'd do something so full of purpose, love and outright joy.
Now that I've transitioned into something else, I am so glad God gave me those moments. He was building me at the same time. The patience that God forged in me while teaching middle school is quite amazing for someone whose personality profile once read, "Amanda is intolerant of anyone who is moving or thinking more slowly than she is. She needs to develop patience for the people around her."
Now, that's a miracle!
Teacher friends, the shiny newness of a sparkling school year has worn off. By this point, it’s just plain, hard work. But, before you forget and get lost in the weeds of parent emails, student progress, lack of resources or anything else, I hope I can just really quickly remind you - you are changing the world. Through acceptance, encouragement, being a safe place and supporting parents through some really hard times, you are absolutely changing the world.
One of our favorite scriptures as a family is found in the letter written to the Galatians. Paul says, “And let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up.”
If I could buy every one of you a coffee to say, “Keep going,” I certainly would.
If you’re reading this, even if you’re not a teacher, remember today’s work is tomorrow’s results. You matter. You’re living an example and your life is a lesson, teaching people around you.
You’ve got to keep going - harvest is on the way.
Amanda Hoggard is Connections Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. She can be reached via email at amandajhoggard@gmail.com.