“You say tomato, I say tomato,” as Ella Fitzgerald once crooned many decades ago came to mind. Whether you say “tuh-may-tow” or “tuh-mah-tow,” as the lyrics go, depends on where you grew up. Pronouncing the popular appetizer bruschetta is even more in doubt for many Americans, but after a search on the Babbel app I confirmed it is “brew-skay-tah.”

Bruschetta dates back to Ancient Romans where the simple dish embraced a way to use day-old bread drizzled with the oil from their freshly harvested olives, and was a snack or even a meal when topped with local produce or meats.

Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton. 