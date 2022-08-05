“You say tomato, I say tomato,” as Ella Fitzgerald once crooned many decades ago came to mind. Whether you say “tuh-may-tow” or “tuh-mah-tow,” as the lyrics go, depends on where you grew up. Pronouncing the popular appetizer bruschetta is even more in doubt for many Americans, but after a search on the Babbel app I confirmed it is “brew-skay-tah.”
Bruschetta dates back to Ancient Romans where the simple dish embraced a way to use day-old bread drizzled with the oil from their freshly harvested olives, and was a snack or even a meal when topped with local produce or meats.
It remains a popular appetizer in Italy and can be found across the U.S. from Olive Garden to Michelin Restaurants.
The most common type of bruschetta is toasted bread, or crostini, topped with diced fresh tomatoes and garlic, fresh basil, olive oil, salt and pepper.
But the dish is regional, and in Tuscany you might find crostini topped with chicken liver and kale. In Abruzzo they use ventricina, a pork salami. And throughout Italy simple grilled bread rubbed with fresh garlic, a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkled with salt is popular.
I have made bruschetta for family and friends for years and luckily my children received my love for good food and cooking gene and now they carry on this tradition. The beauty of bruschetta is its simplicity, but good bread and quality olive oil as well as fresh ingredients are what take bruschetta to the next level. I make many seasonal bruschetta and I encourage you to be creative with your crostini toppings as well.
This week I have included two of my bruschetta recipes. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Bruschetta Two Ways
Fresh Tomato Bruschetta
INGREDIENTS
• 8 medium tomatoes, diced
• 3 shallots, finely diced
• 2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
• dozen leaves of fresh basil, finely chopped
• 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
• 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
• 6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
• 1 long of loaf crusty bread
• Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• In a large bowl, gently toss the tomatoes with the other ingredients. Season to taste and adjust for personal preference. Set aside. Drain excess liquid from the tomatoes if necessary.
• Prepare the crostini by slicing the bread diagonally into 12 thick slices, brushing with olive oil and sprinkling with salt, and lightly toasting or grilling. Immediately gently rub the top of each slice with a large whole clove of garlic. Top with the tomato mixture, and garnish with more fresh basil.
Cannellini Bean Bruschetta
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cans cannellini beans, drained and rinsed
• 1/3 cup red onion, finely diced
• 2-3 garlic cloves, crushed
• dozen leaves of fresh basil, finely chopped, plus more for garnish
• 4 tablespoons red wine vinegar
• ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
• 2 tablespoons sun-dried tomato pesto
• 1/3 cup grated parmesan
• 1 long of loaf crusty bread
• Salt and pepper to taste
PREPARATION
• In a large bowl, gently toss the beans with the other ingredients. Season to taste and adjust for personal preference. Set aside.
• Slice the bread diagonally into 12 thick slices, brush with olive oil and sprinkle with salt, and lightly toast or grill. Immediately gently rub the top of each slice with a large whole clove of garlic. Top with the bean mixture, and garnish with more fresh basil.
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.