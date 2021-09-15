Today, my eyes opened at 3 a.m. That's early!
But as I laid there I realized that I was not awakened by an alarm, nor a noise, nor any other distraction. I was simply awakened perhaps by the Holy Spirit.
I believe He was quietly knocking on the door of my spirit and beckoning me to arise to spend some time with Him. So.… I did.
I got up and proceeded to prepare myself for the day. I had a list of tasks that I wanted to accomplish so an early risin' would be advantageous for me. It would make my day more productive.
I did spend time with the Lord and talk to him about the issues of my heart; priority on my list was the birth of two expected grandkids. Eli, son of Jeremy and Abi Wheless, will be born this very day as he is slated to arrive via C-Section procedure in the Capital City! Cleo, the daughter of Josh and Cassandra Phillips is slated to arrive just any day as well.
We are excited nonetheless to move from four total grandkids to six total grandkids in just a few days. God is so good! His blessings are abundant.
I continued my prayers to the Father for the health and the safety of our grandkids and their moms and dads! I asked Him to watch over them; to make provision in every way for safe and healthy outcomes.
Then… it's time to work. With my handy to-do list on my Iphone, I charted the course to fulfilling my list. One by one, I seemed to knock them out. I felt good about it.
I think the reason everything went as smoothly as it did today is that I got an early start. I began with time with the Father. I placed Him first.
I love the Psalm 63 passage where David writes from the wilderness land of Judah. He reminds us of his approach -- "O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee...." David seemed to have made sure that His time with the Lord was better spent early as well. Early is important. Early speaks of priority and importance.
Ben Franklin said this - "Early to bed and early to rise, makes a man healthy, wealthy and wise."
Someone has rightly said, "The early bird gets the worm."
Let's listen to him, to Ben Franklin, and to David the Psalmist; let's get it done EARLY! You'll be blessed as you seek Him, then get your work done. It's a blessing to be early. Have an amazing week!
Dr. Wallace Phillips is Sr. Pastor of Carpenter's Shop International Church in Ahoskie and a resident of Edenton. Drop him a line at wallace@barnabas21.com.