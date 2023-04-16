Last time we considered Jesus’ walk to Emmaus and how the two men who walked with Jesus recognized Him when He blessed and broke the bread (Luke 24:33-35).

Perhaps these two were with Jesus on the day He taught in the synagogue at Capernaum (John 6:41-59). Jesus had angered the religious leaders that day when He compared Himself to the bread from heaven — The Bread of Life (John 6:57-59).

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com