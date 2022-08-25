We North Carolinians tend to presume American history as having developed from the Atlantic coast westward, neglecting that the Spanish emerged from the southwest and the Russians appeared from the northwest.

Specifics of the eastward process from present day the Pacific, such as the exploration of the Colorado River, are largely disregarded, but in truth are just as historically important.

