In 1 Corinthians 12:12-20, Paul talks about our human body having many members: all the body members, though many, are one body.

Then Paul says, so it is with Christ. For in one Spirit, we were all baptized into one body. God arranged the members in the body, each as He chose. If all were a single member, where would the body be?

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com