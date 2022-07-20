SHughes

These things happened to them as examples for us. They were written down to warn us who live at the end of the age. - 1 Corinthians 10:11

The verse above speaks about the mistakes the nation of Israel made on their journey to the Promised Land. It also tells us that the Old Testament is still important in the present day. It was written to give us counsel and warning on how to live.

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.