In the same manner that there was a pathway Jesus took to the cross, there was also a pathway after the cross. After His death and burial, Jesus rose from death to die no more. Jesus’ post-resurrection walk leading away from the cross was purposeful and meaningful.
In Luke’s gospel, he talks about Jesus walking on the Emmaus road.
In Luke 24:13-35 we witness two individuals, one named Cleopas, being very concerned over Jesus’ death and burial. It is later in the day of Jesus’ resurrection. The two were walking and talking about the current events heading to a village named Emmaus.
The first thing that strikes me is the name Emmaus. Emmaus means ‘hotness.’ Jesus said in Revelation 3:15–16 that you are neither cold nor hot, and because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. Jesus desires that we are burning in our commitment to Him.
Next, Luke says that Emmaus was about seven miles from Jerusalem. In the Bible, the number seven symbolizes ‘fullness,’ ‘completeness’ and ‘perfection.’ Jesus’ work was indeed complete. He has defeated death, hell and the grave, and He is getting ready to prove Himself and His perfect work to these two individuals.
Third, while they were talking and discussing, Jesus Himself drew near and went with them. In the original Greek, we understand that Jesus manifests in their conversation, reminiscent of Matthew 18:20— where two or three are gathered in Jesus’ Name; He is among them. Thus, do we take time to discuss Christ with friends and family? When we purposefully seek Him, He is in our midst.
Luke explains that their eyes were kept from recognizing Jesus (24:16), but they faithfully share Jesus’ story with Jesus. Jesus then tells His story from the Books of Moses to the prophets.
As they reach Emmaus, Cleopas, and his travel companion insist that Jesus stay with them, still unaware that it is Jesus to which they are entertaining. Jesus accepted their offer, and once they were inside the house at the table, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it and gave it to them.
Suddenly, their eyes were opened, and they recognized Jesus. Jesus’ first meal with these two individuals mirrored the last meal He would share with His disciples, thus, further confirming that when we break the bread, we do so to remember Christ’s sacrifice (1 Corinthians 11:26).
The Gospel of Luke states that the two rose that same hour, returned to Jerusalem, found the eleven, and told what had happened on the road and how Jesus was known to them in the breaking of the bread (24:33-35). Thus, the post-resurrection question is the same as the pre-resurrection question: what will you do with Christ’s body broken for you?
Jesus desires followers who are passionately hot in their zeal for Him. Jesus wants followers who will tell His story and do so faithfully — rightly discerning His Word (2 Timothy 2:15). Jesus expects His followers to remember His sacrifice and accept His perfect, complete work.
Remember His sacrifice. Never make light of the pain Jesus suffered. He suffered for you. Now, you live for Him.