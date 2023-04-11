In the same manner that there was a pathway Jesus took to the cross, there was also a pathway after the cross. After His death and burial, Jesus rose from death to die no more. Jesus’ post-resurrection walk leading away from the cross was purposeful and meaningful.

In Luke’s gospel, he talks about Jesus walking on the Emmaus road.

Chuck Hartman is Pastor at Up River Friends and is reachable at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com