Racial tension, political conspiracy and increased immorality all sound like topics from our current day. Did you know these were current issues in the first century?
Out of all the chaos, just before the dawn of the first century, there arose one of the greatest villains in the Christmas story, king Herod. Herod hungered for power.
In Matthew’s account of Jesus’ birth, he records that wise men from the east came seeking Jesus at Herod’s palace (Matthew 2:2). Herod was so distressed by the magi’s account that he would seek the counsel of the religious elite in Israel in a quest to know what was prophesied about the coming Messiah (Matthew 2:3-6).
God warned the wise men not to return to Herod. When Herod learned that the magi left town without reporting Jesus’ location, Herod ordered his soldiers to kill all the boys in and around Bethlehem who were two years old and under. He so coveted the title ‘king of the Jews’ that he executed his son, along with the other children.
Matthew says that Herod’s brutal action fulfilled what God spoke through Jeremiah, that a cry was heard in Ramah — Rachel weeping for her children (Matthew 2:17-18). Nothing catches God off guard. Hundreds of years before Herod lived, God knew what evil Herod would perform.
The fifth-century writer, Macrobius, records that when Caesar Augustus learned of Herod’s actions that Caesar Augustus said, “I’d rather be Herod’s pig than Herod’s son!” Herod would stop at nothing to hold his stolen title, ‘king of the Jews.’
See, Herod was not Jewish. He pretended to be a good religious Jew in a quest for power. Herod built a magnificent temple and used the temple to tax the Jews by twisting the Old Testament Law.
One shady high priest after another enabled Herod while lining their packets with wealth on the back of the people. The world into which Jesus was born was anything but ideal.
While we cannot be sure of the exact timetable, perhaps by the third Christmas, all eyes were on Herod; so, who cared about a Jewish baby born in a Bethlehem manger? God. Paul reminds us: that at the right time, God sent His Son to buy freedom for us who were enslaved so that He could adopt us as His very own children (Galatians 4:4–5).
All eyes might have been on Herod, but Herod was a mere pawn in God’s hand. Some seven hundred years earlier, Isaiah prophesied: “there shall come forth a Rod from the stem of Jesse” (Isaiah 11:1).
Jesus came in the chaos to deliver us. Jesus reminds us that the true kingdom is within. We will always have those seeking power, but remember, as evil as their schemes might be, they can never thwart the plans of God.
Metaphorically Jesus was the new life to bloom from Jesse’s tree stump. Because Jesus has paid our sin debt, we can be grafted into that new life when we believe (Romans 10:9).
God does not make us immune to the evils of this life. Still, He certainty will use evil for our good once we’ve been adopted into His family through Jesus’ salvation.