Years ago my mother, who taught Sunday School practically all of her adult life, supplied me with one of the best sermon inspirations of all my fifty-plus years of filling the pulpit. She simply called it “Scraps.”

Just think of all the times that God used the leftovers of a meal, even the scraps, to make a point in a teaching, performing a miracle or blessing someone. The beggar Lazarus fed from the scraps of the rich man’s table, Elisha was saved from starvation by the poor woman’s last tidbits of flour and oil, Jesus employed mere hand-washing water to accomplish his first miracle at the wedding in Cana and even the elements for the institution of communion were nothing more than the left over scraps of a banquet meal.

Johnny A. Phillips is a retired minister residing in Leland and may be contacted at phillips.sue@gmail.com.