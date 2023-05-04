One of the most challenging realizations concerning many people’s spirituality, one which I have increasingly grown to appreciate, is that many people who may never profess a faith nonetheless emit evidence of faith by their activities.
My life’s journey has frequently crossed paths with such souls seeking God through reading every holy book they could find or volunteering to serve in fields we would think of as mission fields. I have known a number who have undertaken seminary training and one who went so far as to finance his own archaeological dig in the Holy Land. All of them pilgrims searching for a God they feel is all too illusive.
These fond memories returned to my mind upon realizing that on today’s date, May 4 in 1953, Ernest Hemingway was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for his novel The Old Man and the Sea. Though generally considered to have been a man preoccupied with demonstrating his masculinity through safari hunting, running with the bulls and drinking to excess, there are indications found between the lines of his famous writings that reveal a soul was deeply troubled seeking a sacred foundation for his life.
The space allotted here does not allow a thorough literary analysis of Hemingway’s religious symbolism, but let me point out just a very few.
In The Old Man and the Sea, the fisherman Santiago becomes a Christ-figure. He carries the mast to the boat much like a cross: “Then he shouldered the mast and began to climb.”
When he catches the great Marlin, the tug on the line is so taut that Santiago’s hands are cut, reminiscent of Jesus’ pierced hands on the cross. Even the fish plays a role in the symbolism of Christ.
Just when Santiago thought the fish was done for, Hemingway writes, “Then the fish came alive, with his death in him, and rose high out of the water showing all his great length and with his power and beauty and he seemed to hang in the air above the old man in the skiff. Then he fell in the water with a crash that sent spray over the old man and the skiff.”
Apparently Hemingway consciously or subconsciously thought of his own life’s journey as a spiritual pilgrimage. It is curious the number of his characters who are wandering in search of a haven of spiritual security.
Nick Adams in Big Two-Hearted River is certainly one. Add to that the number of pilgrimages (e.g., from Sainte Odite to Lourdes and Lourdes to Roncevaux to Santiago de Compostela) mentioned in The Sun also Rises. Are they not testimonies of the writer’s interpretation of his own life-journey?
Perhaps the most definitive admission from Hemingway concerning his struggle with an overt religious life was also inscribed in The Sun Also Rises: “The people have grown away from the church because the church was in the government and the government has always been rotten.”
But there is one particular line in The Old Man and the Sea about an individual’s truest faith that lies deep down in their soul. I believe this to be a statement akin to a declaration of faith from Hemingway’s very soul: “...man is not made for defeat… man can be defeated but not destroyed.”
All ministers from time to time as well as many devout laypeople who are unafraid to place their faith not under a bushel but on a lampstand have encountered a supposed non-believer. Believers should welcome such opportunities of conversation because when we hear a person express, “I don’t believe God exists!” what we are really hearing is a seeker desiring an authentic faith.