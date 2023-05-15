A beautiful late morning in spring is perfect for an outdoor brunch. The humidity and insects are at bay and there are so many reasons to celebrate from Mother’s Day to graduation or even just a cool sunny day.
A dish that is light and holds well at room temperature is ideal. I often like to serve a frittata, the crustless cousin of the quiche. The origin of frittata can be traced back to ancient Rome where a dish similar to frittata was made with eggs, cheese and vegetables whereas quiche originated in medieval Germany.
But as with a quiche there are endless variations for frittatas. Almost any vegetables or cheeses can be used, and even bacon, ham, shredded chicken or even crab can be added. And, as with any dish, seasonal ingredients are always best.
While asparagus can be found year-round its flavor is now at its peak. This odd and very old vegetable with a distinct spear-like appearance dates back to ancient Egypt and Rome where it was originally used medicinally. Asparagus is filled with vitamins and minerals, and each spear is 93 percent water making it also a natural diuretic.
Many varieties can be found including purple and white, but white asparagus is actually just a green asparagus grown without sunlight.
I was fortunate to use asparagus right from the ground, along with spinach and herbs, from my daughter Lexie’s garden. I also used local cheeses and her duck eggs instead of chicken eggs. You can find all of these things at our Edenton Farmer’s Market on Wednesday and Saturdays.
This week I have included my recipe for Spring Frittata.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Spring Frittata
Serves 6
INGREDIENTS
• 8 eggs
• 1/3 cup heavy cream
• 1 teaspoons salt
• ½ teaspoon pepper
• Pinch ground nutmeg
• ½ teaspoon thyme
• Olive oil
• 3 shallots, finely sliced
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 cup chopped asparagus
• 2 cups fresh spinach
• ½ teaspoon lemon zest
• ¼ cup crumbled goat cheese or feta
• ¼ cup shredded gruyere cheese
• ¼ cup grated parmesan
• 3 tablespoons chives, chopped
• 3 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
• Whisk together eggs, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and thyme. Set aside.
• Heat a 12-inch cast-iron or other oven-proof pan over medium heat. Add the oil and once shimmering sauté the shallots. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Stir in the garlic and asparagus. When slightly softened stir in the spinach and lemon zest. Once spinach begins to wilt turn off the heat.
• Sprinkle goat cheese and gruyere over the vegetables. Slowly pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cheese. Do not stir. Sprinkle parmesan on top.
• Bake for around 20 minutes until center is set. Do not overbake.
• Remove from the oven and let cool 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with fresh herbs.